Malami denies buying N300m house for his son

Nigeria’ Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,Abubakar Malami (SAN) has denied reports that he has bought a N300m house for his son in Abuja.

Malami debunked the report in a statement signed by his media assistant, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu on Saturday who described it as “fake news and blatant lies”

The AGF asked; “For instance, who is the vendor of the purported house bought for the son of the Minister in Abuja at N300m? Where is the so-called mansion located in Abuja? Where are the title documents?

While refuting the claim, Malami said “God knows that I did not purchase any house for him in Abuja. Not even a rented house was secured for my son in Abuja, because he has no plan to live in Abuja”.

The statement added that, “The allegation of hiring private jets for the marriage was preposterous. It is common knowledge that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had neither a father nor mother anywhere in Nigeria to be conveyed to Kano for the wedding. Who, then (was) the Attorney-General using the chartered flight to convey? Which jets are chartered? Who paid for the charter? Through which means was the money paid?”

It could be recalled that the wedding fatiha of the eldest son of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abdulazeez Abubakar Malami took place under strict observance of the protocols and guidelines of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

Malami,SAN thanked friends, well-wishers and the general public for their prayers, goodwill for the wedding fatiha which took place Saturday, 11th July, 2020 in Kano.

Malami expressed appreciation for the understanding demonstrated due to COVID-19 pandemic the wedding fatiha was low-key.

Earlier, the statement said, the Minister had communicated in writing notifying friends and colleagues that due to current situation of COVID-19 he only solicited for their prayers and goodwill.

“It is important to note that the wedding fatiha took place in Kano on Saturday 11th July, 2020 in the morning. Any other activity before or after the wedding fatiha is not connected with the marriage and we therefore disassociate ourselves from it in its entirety,” the minister’s aide said.

