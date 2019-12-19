Malabu oil scandal: EFCC detains former AGF, Adoke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday took custody of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed Adoke, from the International Police, the INTERPOL.

His detention by the anti-graft agency is reported to be in connection with his alleged involvement in the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.

Adoke was whisked away by the EFCC after arriving in Nigeria with officials of INTERPOL aboard Emirates Airlines Flight 785.

He is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering with respect to the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI, filed against him and four others by the EFCC.

ChannelsTV reports that, in a statement on Thursday, lawyer to Mr Adoke and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, said his client had been released and was already on his way to Nigeria.

Ozekhome insisted that the former AGF was not extradited but was set free by the police in Dubai after he said he wanted to go home and “solve his problems back at home”.

“Adoke is not extradited by the Nigerian government because there is no reason for that … he is innocent of the allegations against him. Adoke has not done anything wrong,” he said.

With reports by ChannelsTV