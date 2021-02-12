Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Friday pledged continued

support for capacity building in Quranic calligraphy, the art of writing the Holy Quran. Mala-Buni disclosed this in Damaturu during a symposium organised by Yobe State University, Damaturu, with the

theme “Prospects of Islamic Work Toward Promoting Qur’anic Calligraphy in Yobe State and the Region.”

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, the governor noted that Qur’anic calligraphy was critical to

understanding and preserving the Holy book from one generation to another. He said a committee he recently constituted under the leadership of Sheikh Sheriff Saleh had produced

over 1,000 copies of handwritten Qur’an and distributed same to teachers and libraries in the state.

He noted that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad to serve as a guidance to mankind. Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Yobe State University, Prof. Mala Daura, said that the symposium would

create awareness, especially among Qur’anic education schools in the state and beyond.

He added that the symposium was organised by the Centre for Research in Qur’anic Studies of the university

to build the capacity of Qur’anic teachers and enhance academic research in heritage, documentation and written

text of the Qur’an. (NAN)