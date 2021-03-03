Mala-Buni inaugurates, sets agenda for newly-elected LG chairmen in Yobe

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe, on Wednesday, inaugurated the newly-elected 17 local government council chairmen in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Mala-Buni congratulated the new chairmen and councilors for their ‘well-deserved’ victory at the local government elections held last Saturday.

“The local government election is in compliance with Nigeria’s constitution that provides for elected chairmen and councilors for the local government administration.

“It is indeed a great milestone, as we seek to institute democratic governance in local government management.

“We have, in this election, seen the excellent working synergy between the state government and the good people of Yobe in our onerous task of building a strong democracy and bringing it closer to the people,” he said.

The governor commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the election results were announced.

“This is a historic testimony that the people of the state, without recourse to our political differences, have great respect for one another.

“I am also delighted that our communities, who were initially displaced by insurgency, have now resettled and for the first time in over a decade, cast their votes in their communities.

“This shows a further improvement in security in the state,” he said.

According to Mala-Buni, the election has further demonstrated the growing political maturity among the people of the state.

“Members of the opposition party turned out en masse to vote and elect chairmen and councilors of their respective local government councils, even though their parties did not field candidates.

“The participation of the opposition parties was an indication that APC had, in this election, fielded the right candidates for the right offices,” the governor said.

He urged the elected officials to see their victories as a call to service and not for personal gains.

“Therefore, the investment of people’s trust in you is a huge challenge that requires you to live to the responsibilities of your offices.

“You must strive to be above board to deliver dividends of democracy to all communities in your local government areas. It is said that to whom much is given, much is equally expected.

“I assure you that the state government will always support each and every one of you who are determined to execute programmes and projects to improve the lives of the people.

“The state government will be on the same page with progressive-minded councils, whose interests are focused on the welfare of the people.

“As you assume office, you should focus on areas that will improve your internally-generated revenue and ensure remittance of same into government coffers.

“You should prioritise your projects and programmes, and avoid incurring huge expenditure on non-essential items.

“You should also ensure maintenance of government structures and assets, and improve on provision of water supply and healthcare services, among others,” he said.

Mala-Buni, however, warned that his administration would not tolerate any sharp practices and failure to follow due process by any public official.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no one spoke on behalf of the elected chairmen at the occasion.

NAN also reports that the event was attended by many dignitaries, including the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana, the Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Mirwa and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Wali. (NAN)