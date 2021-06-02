Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Wednesday urged residents of the state to tolerate and live peacefully with one another.

Mala-Buni made the call in Damaturu when he declared open a one-day maiden retreat on unity and promotion of peaceful co-existence.

The retreat was organised by Yobe Muslim Ummah Forum.

Mala-Buni noted that peace was necessary for growth and development as no nation could thrive in the atmosphere of rancour.

Represented by the state’s Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mala Musti, the governor commended the forum for organising the retreat, which was the first of its kind in the state.

Mala-Buni later inaugurated the forum’s 14 standing committees, which include Quranic education, women and children, social cohesion, entrepreneurship, and basic and secondary education.

He said each committee was saddled with the responsibility of identifying problems related to its mission, and finding solutions to them.

In his keynote address, a board Member of the National Islamic Centre, Alhaji Salisu Abubakar, noted that the retreat was timely, considering the current socioeconomic challenges in the country.

He advised the committee members to extend the message of peace and unity to all. (NAN)

