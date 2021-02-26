 Mala-Buni approves N454.2m for LG retirees, next of kin

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has approved the sum of N454.2 million as benefits to 276 local governments retirees and 88 deceased staff of the 17 local government areas of the state.

Hajiya Husna Ibrahim, Director Information, State Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Friday.

She said over N333.2 million of the amount would be paid into the accounts of the retirees, while the next of kin of the deceased staff would get over N120. 9 million.