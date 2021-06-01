Gov Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has approved additional N140 million to the Yobe Broadcasting Corporation (YBC) for the ongoing digitisation project.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, disclosed this in a statement issued in Damaturu on Tuesday.

He said the approval was necessary to expand the AM and FM services of the station to cover the 17 local government areas of the state.

Bego also said the state was currently constructing 2,350 houses across the state.

The commissioner also said that the state government would be constructing modern markets in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashu’a, and Nguru towns.

He said more markets would be built in Garin Alkali and Buni Yadi towns to boost trade commerce.

Bego announced that South Korea and Qatar had expressed interest in Yobe’s sesame.

”This means Yobe’s sesame is the best in the country and our farmers will begin to see their fortunes improve as Yobe seals these deals with South Korea and Qatar in the nearest future,” the commissioner said.

On plan to ‘rightsize‘ the civil service of the state, Bego said, Gov. Mala-Buni will not retrench civil servants. (NAN)

