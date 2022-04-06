Makurdi records first rainfall

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Benue capital, Makurdi, on Tuesday night recorded its first rainfall of the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain started at about 9.30 p.m. and ended at about 9.55 p.m.

The rain also caused a lot of collateral damage as it blew off some roof tops, electric poles and cables due to heavy wind storm that preceded the rains.

Again, most streets were made impassable while drains were blocked with waste materials blown by the wind.

The rain came early this year compared to last year. (NAN)

