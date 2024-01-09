Makurdi: Motorcyclists cash in on Shetima’s visit, increases fare

Motorcyclists (Okada riders) in some parts of Makurdi metropolis on Tuesday, increased their fare due to the visit of the Vice President, Kashim Shetima to Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who monitored the situation reports that from Ankpa Quarters to high level roundabout which used to be N200 is now N250.

NAN also reports that from modern market to Wurukum is now N450 instead of N350.

A cross-section of the riders and passengers who spoke to NAN blamed the hike in fare, on the road diversion created by the Road Safety Corps due to the visit of the Vice President.

Mr Abraham Etu, a motorcyclist said he had to take a longer route in order to take his passenger to his destination because of the diversion order.

“Before, I can go straight from Ankpa quarters to high level roundabout or even Wurukum but now I have to take Inikpi Street to link the major road which is a longer route.

“We all know the situation of fuel and at the end of the day you have to give account of your day`s job to the owner of the bike,” Etu said.

Mr Jeremiah Ekpo, a motorcyclist explained that they were not really seizing the opportunity of the VP’s visit to exploit passengers, but were charging fare according to the distance.

A passenger, Mrs Veronica Chia said that she had to cough out almost double of what she used to pay as bike fare to reach her destination.

” The bike picked me from Naka road to low level roundabout at the rate of N500 with ‘abeg oo’ and that was the place I used to pay N350 for before,’ Chia said.

Mr James Okpanachi said he had to pay N600 from Modern Market junction to Benue Links Park at Wurukum as against N400 fare before now.

“I know that there is a road diversion because the motorcyclist had to go through David Mark Bypass to link the road to Wurukum but I still think the increase is on the high side,” Okpanachi said.

NAN reports that the Shittima is in Makurdi on a working visit.(NAN

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

