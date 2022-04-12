Makurdi court remands 3 for alleged mischief by fire

By Emmanuel Antswen

A Makurdi Upper Area Court on Tuesday remanded Titus Igbalumun, 33; Abraham Depuun, 21; and Terzungwe Amuka, 40; for alleged criminal conspiracy and mischief by fire.

The Police Prosecutor Insp. Rachael Mchiave, told the court that the case was transferred from Logo Divisional Police Headquarters through letter no. AR/3100/BNS/LOG/VOL.6/479 to the Criminal Investigation Department Makurdi on April 6.

Mchiave said that one Songunen Lanem of Tse Penda, Ugba, Logo Local Government Area reported the case at Logo Divisional Police Station on April 4.

She said the informant was in his house at Ugba on April 4, when he received a phone call from one Yamba lordin of Tse Penda that his house was on fire.

She said the callers: Titus Igbalumun, Depuun Abraham and Terzungwe Amuka all of Tse Penda allegedly criminally conspired and set ablaze the thatched house of Songunen Lanem, the informant.

She further stated that 700 tubers of yam valued at N150,000, some yam seedlings valued at N400,000, water yam worth N20, 000 and one bag of cassava valued at N15,000 were destroyed in the fire.

Others were one bag of guinea corn valued at N22, 000 and the thatched house valued at N30,000 were all burnt by the fire.

The Prosecutor said during police investigation, Titus Igbalumun, Depuun Abraham and Terzungwe Amuka were arrested for committing the crime while Zernum Penda, Igba Tsetim and Tersoo Mbatsav were still at large.

She said the offences contravened Sections 97 and 338 of the penal code of Benue State 2004.

She also said that investigation into the matter was on going and requested for time to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, remanded all the suspects at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi, and adjourned the case until May 6, for further mention.(NAN)

