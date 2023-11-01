Making the Renewed Hope Agenda Work for Nigerians

By Henry Anibe Agbonika

As the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration kicks off its inaugural cabinet retreat this morning , it is an opportune time to reflect on the challenges and opportunities facing our nation. Nigeria is a country with immense potential, but we are also facing a few serious challenges, including poverty, insecurity, and corruption. The Tinubu administration has made it clear that its priority is to renew Nigeria’s hope. This will require a bold and ambitious agenda that addresses the root causes of our problems and builds a more prosperous, secure, and equitable future for all Nigerians.

At the core of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” lies the quest to revitalize Nigeria, bringing about prosperity and unity. The cabinet retreat serves as the perfect platform to set forth the strategy for achieving these ambitions with the priority areas, which encompass food security, ending poverty, economic growth, access to capital, inclusivity, security, fairness, and anti-corruption efforts, serving as the pillars upon which the goals are built.

Cabinet retreats have long been a cherished practice in governments across the globe, where key decision-makers come together to deliberate on the most pressing issues facing nations. This unique setting fosters candid conversations, innovative thinking, and, most importantly, unity of purpose. The Tinubu administration’s decision to organize such a retreat highlights its intent to harness the collective wisdom, experience, and expertise of cabinet members to address the challenges and aspirations of our great nation while articulating the fundamental pathways. This retreat serves as the pedestal upon which policies and strategies will be fine-tuned, ensuring that they are not only well-intentioned but also well-implemented. This exercise in introspection allows for the recalibration of the Renewed Hope Agenda approaches and refocuses energies on the nation’s most pressing concerns.

Anticipating the upcoming retreat, one cannot help but wonder about the issues that will top the agenda. Recognizing the pivotal role that this retreat plays in the implementation process; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not only provided his explicit approval but also requested regular briefings to ensure commitment and progress. Subsequently, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, inaugurated a planning committee. This committee is chaired by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, with Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman. It consists of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) Program funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), as well as KPMG and McKinsey & Company.

Building upon the insights outlined in the Renewed Hope 2023 Action Plan for a Better Nigeria and the report of President Tinubu’s Policy Advisory Committee (PAC), which spanned eight essential priority areas, the committee collaborated with various ministries to define key deliverables capable of generating significant outcomes over the next four years. These deliverables were subsequently validated by the honorable ministers, permanent secretaries, and their technical teams through various bilateral sessions.

Following the validation process, these deliverables were employed to construct results frameworks for various focus areas, which encompass reforming the economy to achieve sustained inclusive growth, strengthening national security to promote peace and prosperity, boosting agriculture for food security, unlocking energy and natural resources for sustainable development, enhancing infrastructure and transportation as catalysts for growth, and focusing on education, health, and social investment as indispensable pillars of development.

The highlight of the retreat will be the signing of performance bonds with clear key performance indicators (KPIs) by all ministers and permanent secretaries, symbolizing their commitment to delivering on all the defined deliverables. It is a moment that symbolizes the unwavering commitment of the Tinubu government officials to deliver on the defined goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda. This symbolic act is more than just a formality; it holds the potential to reshape the trajectory of our nation’s progress. At its core, the signing of performance bonds with KPIs represents a profound commitment to accountability. It is a public declaration that our leaders understand the gravity of their responsibilities and are willing to be held accountable for their promises. This level of commitment is a vital ingredient in the recipe for effective governance.

It also signifies a commitment to transparency, which is the lifeblood of democracy, while offering a clear window through which citizens can view the government’s actions and intentions. By publicly committing to defined deliverables, our leaders invite scrutiny and ensure that their actions are open to public assessment.

It is apt to state that this commitment extends far beyond the ceremonial act of signing. It is a promise made to the people of our nation, an assurance that our government officials are determined to address critical issues and meet specific goals. This act signifies a sense of duty towards the citizens, reinforcing their faith in the government’s dedication to their well-being.

Significantly, performance bonds, in their essence, serve as a robust framework for the evaluation of government actions. They provide a well-defined set of metrics against which the effectiveness and progress of government initiatives can be measured. This structured approach not only facilitates the tracking of progress but also ensures that government officials remain aligned with the established targets and goals. In simpler terms, performance bonds establish a clear yardstick for assessing how well the government is doing in achieving its objectives. These metrics help us keep track of progress, making it easier to gauge the success or shortcomings of government initiatives. It’s akin to having a roadmap that ensures officials stay on the right path toward achieving the defined targets. This structured approach enhances transparency and accountability, which are fundamental in effective governance.

The significance of the Tinubu administration’s cabinet retreat therefore cannot be overstated. It is a dedication to transparent, efficient, and visionary governance, providing the platform to articulate and refine our strategies for national development. In unity and dedication, we shall embark on a journey to shape a stronger, more prosperous, and united Nigeria, in alignment with the “Renewed Hope Agenda.” It is a journey we embark upon together, for the betterment of our great nation and its people.

Henry Anibe Agbonika a policy and governance consultant, writes from Abuja, Nigeria. He can be reached at henry.agbonika@gmail.com

