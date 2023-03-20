Makinde’s re-election, reward for keeping faith with covenant for Oyo people- Olubadan

By David Adeoye

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has described Gov. Seyi Makinde’s re-election as a reward for keeping faith with his covenant with people of the state.

Balogun, in a statement on Monday in Ibadan, urged Makinde not to take the support for granted in his second term.

He advised him to work harder so that the people of the state would not feel disappointed.

According to him, the election result was a verdict of confidence of the people in the governor and which he earned through his service to the people in his first term.

Olubadan said: “There is always the tendency for second timer to be lethargic, because there’s nothing to aspire for again, at least, at the state level.

“But, I appeal to you to see the new mandate as a call to do more in terms of service delivery.

“The confidence reposed in you by the people who voted for you is hinged on hope for more dividends of democracy by your government.

“In your inner recess, I implore you to cast your mind back to some of the issues raised as criticisms by your opponents during the electioneering and do something about them.

“Not all of them were political propaganda or mere attempts to demarket you and your administration, but very germane and crucial to good governance.

“Let the generality of the people of the state remain your focus in the emerging new dispensation and in doing that play less emphasis on party politics.

“Keep open arms and embrace all for the overall growth and development of the state.

“You can’t do all, but, let it be said of you at the end of another four years that you did your possible best and let people of the state remain proud of the choice made in you.”

Balogun prayed for a very successful tenure for the re-elected governor.

He, however, called for support of all and sundry for him with a charge that with the conclusion of the elections, politics should take the back seat while all hands must be on deck for a more prosperous state.

According to him, irrespective of political parties affiliation, the state belongs to everyone of us and we must be seen placing it far above individual and personal interests.

The traditional ruler also commended the election umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the election.

He noted that the commission did “a yeoman’s job” for dousing the already mounting tension ahead of the election by placing patriotism and professionalism above every other considerations in the discharge of the sacred duty, which caught the admiration of all. (NAN)