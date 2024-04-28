Makinde’s performance responsible for PDP’s sweeping victory at Oyo LG polls – Official

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Sunday attributed his party’s victory in Saturday’s local government elections to Gov. Seyi Makinde’s “outstanding performance”.

Oyelade, in a statement in Ibadan, said the Makinde administration in the last five years had been performing to the admiration of the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the council chairmanship positions in the state’s 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) during Saturday’s elections.

Oyelade said the elections result was also due to the quality of the candidates which the ruling party in the state presented.

“This is a glowing tribute to the governor and his government, as this is the last election under his watch till 2027 when he and the just-elected council chairmen and councillors will end their tenure,” he stated.

The Commissioner charged the opposition parties which took part in Saturday’s elections to behave like true sportsmen and stop mixing fantasy with democracy.

He equally saluted the commitment of the security team, as well as the chairman of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) and his team.

”This is for daring to make a difference after the challenges of the past two local government elections.”(NAN)

By David Adeoye