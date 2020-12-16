Makinde’s aide assures qualified physically-challenged applicant teachers of hope

Mr Ayodele Adekanbi, Special Adviser to Oyo State governor on persons living with disabilities, has assured physically-challenged applicant teachers that their interests would be protected at the on-going recruitment at the state’s Teaching Service Commission.

Adekanbi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday that fresh batches of successful physically-challenged applicant teachers and non-teaching staff would be rolled out very soon.

He decried a recent protest which some applicant physically-challenged persons staged at the state secretariat as unwarranted because they did not allow government to complete its job before venting their anger.