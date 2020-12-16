Makinde’s aide assures qualified physically-challenged applicant teachers of hope

Mr Ayodele Adekanbi, Special Adviser to Oyo State governor on persons living with disabilities, has assured physically-challenged applicant teachers that their interests would be protected at the on-going recruitment at the state’s Teaching Service Commission.
Adekanbi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday that fresh batches of successful physically-challenged applicant teachers and non-teaching staff would be rolled out very soon.
He decried a recent protest which some applicant physically-challenged persons staged at the state secretariat as unwarranted because they did not allow government to complete its job before venting their anger.
“Those who staged the protest have apologised to government, but they should have consulted me on their grievance before taking to the streets in protest.
“Up till now, I can’t say whether the first batch of 149 successful candidates that was released a fortnight ago is mixed up with persons without any form of disability because we are still investigating.
“What I can assure the physically-challenged applicants is that another list would be released soon,’’ Adekambi said.
At the beginning of the exercise, the state government promised that 5 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching jobs would go to the physically-challenged. (NAN)
