Makinde’s achievements ‘ll earn him re-election- Commissioner

By David Adeoye

Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, says the achievements of Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration in three and half years will make people to re-elect him.

Olatunbosun made the assertions in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to him, the administration of Seyi Makinde, which rest on four pillars, namely: Security, Infrastructure, Education and Economic Expansion through Agriculture, has performed creditably well in all the sectors.

“In fact, what the governor has done within three and half years of his administration is more than what some of his predecessors had done.

“For instance, when we came in, within 100 days in office, Makinde bought 100 units of KIA vehicles for security agencies.

“Apart from that, we have bought another 100 units of patrol jeep vehicles and bullet proof jackets for security agencies,” Olatunbosun said.

He said that the administration, when it came into office, realised that Police were using old method of communication and the Makinde-led government has digitalised it.

“The administration, also facilitated the establishment of Police Mobile Force Squadron 72 to Ago-Are in Oke-Ogun zone of the state to enhance security of the area,” Olatunbosun said.

He said though, the issue of security is under the Exclusive list in the nation’s Constitution, “Makinde-led administration is providing logistics for security agencies to enable them to work effectively”.

The commissioner said that the South-West Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun Corps”, was also receiving government’s attention for them to compliment the efforts of the conventional security agencies in providing adequate security across the state.

He said that Makinde recently approved the recruitment of 500 Amotekun Corps in addition to 1,500 corps recruited when it was established.

Olatunbosun said that all the logistics, including vehicles and motorcycles needed for effective performance, were being provided by the state government.

In the health sector, the commissioner said that the administration had completed the rehabilitation and equipping 299 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) out of 351 across the wards in the state.

He added that the General Hospital, Adeoyo and many other General Hospitals across the state have witnessed the presence of the state government in the area of structur renovation, provision of medical equipment, among others.

On education, the commissioner said the cancellation of any form of fees in public primary and secondary schools had greatly enhanced the enrollment of pupils/students in public schools.

He added that Makinde administration, within the three years plus, had completed building of 81 model schools across the zones in the state.

According to him, welfare of teachers and state work force in general were being prioritised by the administration to serve as motivation to them.

“Regular and prompt payment of workers’ salaries, arrears and pension had been topmost priority of this administration since its inception on May 29, 2019, till date,” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the administration of Makinde had paid over N181 billion so far as gratuities against N81 billion paid throughout the eight years of the previous administration.

On infrastructure, the commissioner said the administration was agressively doing its best in the areas of inter-city road construction and

rehabilitations.

According to him, Ibadan-Iseyin Road has been completed, while works were at various stages on Oyo-Iseyin Road, Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road and Saki-Ogbooro Road, while others are under construction.

He added that the two terminal Bus Stops – Oojo and Challenge, out of the four being constructed have been completed and that the remaining two located at Iwo Road area of Ibadan would be completed before the end of this administration.

On Agriculture, Olatunbosun said the Agricbusiness hub established at Fashola in Oyo Town would soon have impact on the populace.

According to him, government is determined to make the state food basket of the nation by providing conducive atmosphere for agriculture investors.

He said all the aforementioned achievements, among others, would make Makinde to surpass other candidates during the 2023 governorship election. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

