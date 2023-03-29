Makinde will do better in second term – Sanusi

By Akeem Abas

Renowned billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Chief Dotun Sanusi, has said that Gov. Seyi Makinde would do better in his second term to lift the Oyo State economy.

Sanusi told newsmen on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre of University of Ibadan, after the presentation of Certificates of Return to newly elected political office holders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had presented certificates to Makinde and the newly elected 32 House of Assembly members at the colourful event.

Sanusi, who is also the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, said that Makinde would improve the lives of the people.

He said that Makinde’s qualities as the best man for the job earned him overwhelming, landmark and unprecedented victory in the just-concluded governorship election.

“As you all know, one good term deserves another. Gov. Seyi Makinde has done so well since he took over the reins of governance about 46 months ago.

‘He has shown capacity, character and courage in leadership to merit second term in office. I have come to once again felicitate him as he receives his Certificate of Return.

‘I am congratulating the governor and all his associates, including members of his family, on this momentous and joyous occasion,” he said.

Sanusi said that the people had spoken with their votes by re-electing the governor for another term of four years.

He urged all and sundry to support as well as cooperate with the governor to succeed in the onerous task of governing the state.

According to him, Makinde will hit the ground running and deliver on all his campaign promises to the people.

Earlier, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Adeniran Tella, appreciated relevant stakeholders for their support before, during and after the general elections.

He appealed to the elected leaders to use their renewed mandate to reawaken the confidence of the electorate on their voting exercise.

NAN reports that Sanusi had, on March 21, hosted a victory party at Ilaji Stadium and Sports Resort, which was attended by the governor, deputy governor, PDP leaders, traditional rulers and religious leaders, among others.(NAN)