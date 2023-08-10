Makinde urges Army to continue doing its best to protect Nigeria’s democracy

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday in Ibadan urged the Nigerian Army to continue to do its best to protect the country’s democracy.

Makinde gave the charge while receiving the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro.

He urged Nigerian soldiers to stay true to their military calling by being professional and maintaining the nation’s territorial integrity.

“The officers and men of the Army, especially those of the 2 Division in Ibadan, have been contributing to keeping Oyo State safe and secure and their professionalism and dedication to duty have never been in doubt,” the governor said.

Makinde said his administration has been able to overcome many security challenges, including kidnapping, banditry and other crimes.

He said this was due to concerted efforts of all security agencies and the cooperation of the officers and men of the 2 Division.

The governor assured the GOC that his administration would continue to maintain a cordial relationship with the Nigerian Army.

Earlier in his address, Maj.-Gen. Okoro affirmed that the stable security experienced in the state was as a result of the cordial relationship between the government and the Nigerian Army.

He promised that the Army would not relent in its core mandate and commitment to improving on the security environment in the state by taking firm position to address violence and criminality.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

