Makinde takes campaign to Irepo LGA, pledges to enhance economic viability

by David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, took his campaign to Irepo Local Government Area of the state, with a promise to enhance economic viability of the area by linking old Irepo and old Ifedapo towns.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

The statement indicated that Makinde, while at Sooro village, promised to implement Omituntun 2.0, which centred on sustainable development and consolidation of the gains recorded during his first term, if re-elected.

He enjoined residents of the council area to elect candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the forthcoming general elections.

Makinde stated that his administration had recorded lots of achievements in the last 44 months.

“In our next administration, economically, both old Irepo and old Ifedapo will be closely linked together. This is the only place we have started intra-zonal linkage.

“In all other places, we have been linking one zone with another because of Saki which we want to turn to a major economic hub,” he said.

The statement further indicated that representatives of the traditional council, religious and community leaders in the council area commended the governor for choosing an indigene of Kishi, Chief Adebayo Lawal, as his deputy.

They pledged to work for the success of Makinde’s second term bid. (NAN)