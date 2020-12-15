 Makinde swears in new Commissioner for Establishment

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday swore in Ayansiju Lawal as Commissioner for Establishment and Training.

He replaces the former commissioner, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, who was redeployed to the Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

The governor had sacked the former Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport commissioner, Prof. Raphael Afonja, on Aug. 10.

Makinde charged the new commissioner to carry out his assignments dutifully and regard his appointment as a call to service.