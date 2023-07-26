Makinde swears in 16 commissioners, SSG, HoS



By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday sworn-in 16 commissioners, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and State Head of Service (HoS).

The governor performed the swearing-in at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, state secretariat Agodi, Ibadan where the oath of allegiance and oath of office were duly administered on the appointees.



He also presented them official documentations to validate their new offices.

Makinde reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide good governance, adding that he would work more in his second term so as to leave behind a stronger legacy.

He urged the SSG, commissioners and the new HoS to consider their appointments as a call to hard work and commitment, urging them not to create any room for laxity.

According to him, the choice of commissioners cut across all federal constituencies in the state to give equal representation in my cabinet.

The newly sworn-in SSG, Prof Olanike Adeyemo pledged to put the interest of the people first in all her undertakings, adding that he would work towards the development of the state.

The new Head of State is Mrs Olubunmi Oni while the commissioners are Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye – Agriculture and Rural Development; Mr Dotun Oyelade – Information and Mr Williams Akin-funmilayo – Lands, Housing and Urban Development and Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun – Commissioner for Culture and Tourism;

Others are Daud Sangodoyin – Public Works and Transport; Ademola Ojo – Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives; Mr Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola – Environment; Akinola Ojo – Finance and Biodun Aikomo – Justice.

Also, Tunji Babatunde – Budget and Economic Planning; Seun Ashamu – Energy and Mineral Resources while Toyin Balogun is the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion.

Adeniyi Adebisi – Establishment and Training; Segun Olayiwola – Local Government Chieftancy Matters; Alhaja Fausat Sanni – Special Duties and Abdulwaheed Soliu assigned as Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology.

NAN also reports that the governor sworn-in 13 Permanent Secretaries and administered Oath of allegiance and Oath of office on them during the event.(NAN)

