Makinde sacks Commissioner, swaps two others

 , Engineer Seyi , has relieved the for Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja of his .

The governor, in a letter dated August 10, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the termination takes immediate effect.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the letter titled “Termination of ” as saying: “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi , on the termination of your as Honourable , with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport).

“I am to add that, your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

In another development, the governor has also approved the of two , who were asked to swap portfolios.An internal memo signed by the with the subject: “ of EXCO members” indicated that the for Special Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal, has been moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while his counterpart who was manning that Ministry, Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi, is to move to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The memo indicated that the takes immediate effect.

