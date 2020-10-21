Makinde restates commitment towards SGD’s implementation

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo, has restated his administration’s commitment towards implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as entrenched in his governance agenda.

Makinde made the declaration during an SDG NEEDS assessment tour in Atiba and Afijio towns on Wednesday.

Represented by Mr Kunle Yusuf, his Senior Special Assistant on SDGs, the governor said his administration gave priority attention to economic transformation and individual prosperity.

“As a government, we are prepared to transform the economy, and to boost living standard and individual prosperity.

“It is impossible to separate the SGDs from our initiatives on economic growth and individual prosperity, so we are on course,’’ Makinde said.

The governor further stated that his administration would co-opt relevant stakeholders into its community-based programmes and initiatives.

“Civil Society Organisations, Community Developments Committees, political leaders, market women and representatives of various association will be made part of our community-based initiatives.

“Already, we have embarked on a NEEDs assessment tour in all parts of the state, this shows how serious we are,” he said.

Earlier, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, commended Gov. Makinde for his people oriented policies and programmes.

Adeyemi, who was represented by the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade, described the establishment of a NEEDs assessment team as a step in the right direction.

“Economic empowerment, potable water and education are some of the critical needs of the people, it should be made part of the needs,” he said.(NAN)