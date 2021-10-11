Makinde reiterates commitment to good administration of Justice

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says his administration will continue to play its part at ensuring that the justice system works effectively in the state.

Makinde stated this on Monday while swearing in the President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Moshood Abass.

He stressed that his government is improving the condition of service of judges in the state judiciary.

According to him, government has started implementing the welfare packages for judges, both serving and retired, through the revised pension and gratuity scheme.

The governor further disclosed that his administration had made provision to set up online infrastructure and other inffastructure for the judiciary by allocating N7 billion for capital projects funding in the 2022 state budget.

He urged the State Judicial Service Commission to continue with the meritorious process of examinations and interviews for judicial positions.

He added that government would continue to work closely with the Judiciary to ensure that when decisions, supervised by the judicial service commission, we will fully implement them.

The governor declared that his administration has moved away from meddling into the process of selecting judges as is in the case in the past.

He said the emergence of Justice Abass as the President of the Customary Court of Appeal followed due process as stipulated by the National Judicial Council and supervised by the Oyo State Judicial Service Commission.

He described Justice Abass as an exemplary member of the judiciary since he was called to the bar in 1983, “especially since his appointment as a judge of the State High Court in 2001.

“We can indeed say he has paid his due”.

Speaking with newsmen after the swearing in ceremony, Justice Abass said that he would ensure that the administration of criminal justice law is effective in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, some cabinet members and the State Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, witnessed the occasion. (NAN)

