Makinde receives Vanguard’s nomination as Man of the Year Award

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has been nominated as the Governor of the Year 2022 by the management of Vanguard Newspapers.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to Adisa, the General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, led the management team of the organisation to the state Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, where Makinde received the nomination letter.

He quoted Adefaye saying that the achievements recorded by the governor “stand him out of the pack”.

Adisa said Adefaye told the governor that the organisation’s Board of Editors was unanimous on the choice of Makinde.

“Vanguard Newspaper has monitored activities of various governments across the nation and resolved to confer the honour on the Oyo State Governor.

“Gov. Makinde has been so exceptional in the field of education, health and infrastructure development of the state,” Adisa further quoted Adefaye as saying.

He said that Awards would hold on Jan. 27 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Makinde, while receiving the official nomination letter,

appreciated the management of Vanguard Newspapers for the honour bestowed on him.

The governor described the newspaper as “an outfit that sticks to the truth, while upholding the ethics of journalism”.

He dedicated the award to entire members of his cabinet for their cooperation and dedication since he took over the mantle of leadership in the state.

“We hold you in high esteem and I know Vanguard is just Vanguard.

“Let me thank you for the award and also for the recognition for what we are doing in Oyo State.

“That is how things normally will happen.

“Once you are the one leading a team and if someone needs to be commended, you are the one to be commended as the boss and if somebody is to be abused, you will be the one to receive the abuse.

“But, I can give you the assurance in Oyo State that whatever we have achieved has been possible because of the team, some of whom are seated right here.

“They have all contributed to everything you have seen in Oyo State and I am happy to receive the Award of the Governor of the Year on their behalf, especially and coming from a Newspaper like Vanguard.

“Vanguard has been vanguard basically, and in my own estimation, you have remained true to professionalism, upholding the ethics of journalism and living up to that appellation of the Fourth Estate of the Realm as well as holding all of us accountable.” Makinde said (NAN)