Makinde received news of Alao-Akala’s death at inter-faith prayer

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday received the news of the death of Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of the state, at the 2022 annual inter-faith prayer service.

Makinde was about presenting his speech at the inter-faith prayer service when he heard about the news.

He, however, was unable to present his prepared speech at the occasion.

The inter-faith prayer service was organised by the state government to usher the state civil servants into the New Year.

Alao-Akala was reported to have died in his sleep on Wednesday morning after his return from a trip to Abuja.

Makinde immediately directed the gathering of civil servants, political appointees and religious leaders at the event to observe a one-minute silence in honour of Alao-Akala.

He prayed God to grant his (deceased) loved ones and all his well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)

