Makinde presents C of O for NNPC’s new retail outlet in two days

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Monday, presented the certificate of Occupancy(C of O) for the construction of a new retail outlet of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) within two days of application.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa informed that the conglomerate’s application for the new outlet was stalled by bureaucratic bottlenecks under the immediate past administration in the state led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

According to the statement, the NNPC team led by the Chief Operating Officer, (COO), Downstream, Engineer Adeyemi Adetunji had visited the Governor on Friday June 21, to request for an approval for the new outlet following the failure of a previous effort.

Governor Makinde immediately approved the request and assured the NNPC team that he would personally sign the C of O for the new outlet on Monday, June 24.

At a brief event in the Governor’s office on Monday, Governor Makinde handed over the C of O to Oyo State Sales Representative, Mrs. Toluwase Adesanya.

Governor Makinde said that his decision was in line with his desire to up the ante of ease of doing business, adding that his government would stick to the 60-day window for issuance of C of Os in the state.

According to the Governor, his decision to issue the certificate of Occupancy within two days was a practical demonstration of his government’s commitment towards expanding the economy of the state via the ease of doing business window.

The Governor stated that the NNPC had applied for a parcel of land to build a new retail outlet in Ibadan in order to boost the state’s economy and create more job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

Governor Makinde stated that his government would do everything necessary to boost the state’s economy by making the environment conducive for investors.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

