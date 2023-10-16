Makinde performs tee-off at annual women golf tournament

The governor performed the tee-off of the 2-day annual tournament at the Ibadan Golf Club, Onireke GRA, on Saturday.

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has performed the ceremonial tee-off of the 8th Seyi Makinde Women Support Pro-Invitation and Amateur Open Golf Championship 2023.

Governor Makinde has been sponsoring the tournament since 2015 to encourage female golfers and in line with his vision to promote golf and sports development in the state.

The tournament is expected to bring captains of industry and notable personalities to the state, most especially women, to compete for the honours.