Makinde paid over N7bn to retirees in 4 yesrs, says Commissioner for Establishment

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration in the past four years has paid different tranches of over N7 billion as backlog of gratuity to retirees in the state.

The Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Siju Lawal, also disclosed that no fewer than 9, 000 staff members were trained in various disciplines during the first term of Makinde-led administration.

Lawal, featuring on a special Radio programme, the Conversations, said that the era of civil servants working and dying without enjoying their gratuities and pensions were over.

The commissioner said that as at today, Makinde’s administration had paid over N22 billion out of the N55.9 billion backlogs inherited from the previous administration.

He added that pensioners from 2019, when Makinde assumed office till date, have received their gratuities.

The commissioner said that Makinde and his team were firm believers of integrity in governance.

He then called for the cooperation of the citizens for the governor’s second term to serve them better, even as he admonished civil servants and politicians to live a life of sacrifice and sincerity.

In his remarks, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, said that connecting all zones in the state, through good road networks, had fostered infrastructure development.

He said the state government had completed 76 per cent of roads connecting different zones in the state to one another, adding no zone was left out.

Sangodoyin said the ongoing 76.67 kilometres Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road connecting Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun Zones was almost near completion.

He said the state government embarked on major road projects to increase access to all geographical zones in the state.

The commissioner said the reconstruction of the 65 kilometres Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin Road, which connects Ibadan with the food basket of the state, Oke-Ogun, is a big relief to the commuters.

“The road has improved access in both zones cutting journey times from about three hours to about 45 minutes on the 65 kilometres stretch,” he said.

Sangodoyin said that the reconstruction of Oyo-Iseyin Road (34.85km), a federal road, which connects Oyo and Oke-Ogun Zones “is a big plus to the state”.

He said the road was also the main artery for accessing the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub.

Sangodoyin implored citizens to be patient, as Makinde’s Government had flagged off the reconstruction of the link road from Ibadan to Ibarapa zone.

He said the reconstruction of the 48 kilometres Ido-Eruwa Road would provide easier access between Ibadan and Ibarapa Zones when it recommences later this year.

Sangodoyin added that construction of other link roads were underway, saying it would be completed during Makinde’s second term.

He said the expansion of the state’s economy was key to Makinde’s Government, adding that businesses had begun to spring up on both sides of Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin Road since its reconstruction.

Sangoyin also hinted that the state government, under would focus on feeder roads, streets, market roads and farm estates under Omituntun 2.0.(NAN)