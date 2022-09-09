Makinde, others to grace 2022 World Twins Festival in Igboora

By Akeem Abas

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and a host of tourists from different countries are expected to grace the 2022 World Twins Festival in Igboora, Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, signed by the initiators of the Twins Tourism, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye.

According to the initiators, the festival is aimed at celebrating the uniqueness of multiple births.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival with the 2022 theme “Twinning for World Economic Recovery” is aimed at celebrating the uniqueness and myths surrounding multiple births in our culture.

NAN reports that the festival is held annually in Igboora, a town in Oyo State, which is sai d to have the a large concentration of living multiple births.

According to the statement, the 2022 edition of the festival would be the first edition after the demise of its grand patron and regular attendee, late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo.

It said that the festival would celebrate specially the lifetime of late Oba Adeyemi, who had a set of triplets and some sets of twins.

Oguntoye said that the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye, would lead all the traditional rulers in the town to welcome all guesta to the special occasion.

It said that the event would feature twins fashion show, twins parade, talent show, festival art exhibition, circus performance and regular features of twins cuisines among others.

The statement said that the event is scheduled to hold on October 8, at the events arena of Methodist Grammar School, Igboora.

It called on corporate organisations to sponsor the event and use the occasion to promote their brand.

NAN reports that the Oguntoye twins, who initiated the festival, are famous twins in African tourism and are revered tourism ambassadors.(NAN)

