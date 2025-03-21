Makinde opposes emergency declaration in Rivers

Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disapproved of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

Makinde, in his biweekly newsletter, ‘The Business of Governance’, published on Thursday

By David Adeoye

Makinde, in his biweekly newsletter, ‘The Business of Governance’, published on Thursday evening, described the president’s act as illegal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Rivers, suspending Gov. Similayi Fubara.

The governor’s deputy, Ngozi Odu and the House of Assembly were suspended alongside Fubara for six months.

Subsequently, the president appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

According to Makinde, all well-meaning Nigerians must condemn the suspension of the executive and legislative arms of government.

“This is the time to take a stand for fairness, equity and justice.

“Our democratic tenets must never be trifled with, no matter our personal feelings and loyalties.

“As our democracy grows and unfolds, we must also be willing to speak up when we see anything that threatens our development as a nation.

“We must choose to stand up for what is right, even if it means standing alone,” Makinde said.

The governor, however, commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for demonstrating the needed strength and leadership through its stand on the matter.

According to him, the PDP Governors’ Forum has unanimously decided to challenge the president’s actions in a court of competent jurisdiction. (NAN)