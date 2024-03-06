Makinde, Ododo, Soludo, others urge corps members to leave lasting legacies in host communities

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, urged corps members deployed to the state to leave lasting legacies in their various host communities.

Makinde, who gave the charge during the closing of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course for corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC camp in Iseyin, said that this could be achieved through rendering selfless service to the people in their host communities.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke, also advised the corps members to be diligent, dedicated and law abiding in the discharge of their duties.

He enjoined them to support and join hands with the state government in the task of building a stronger, more united, peaceful and democratic nation.

“I wish to inform you that Oyo people are very hospitable and accommodating. There is no cause to entertain any fear because our state is peaceful.

“l also want to implore you to be role models at your places of primary assignments especially those of you that are posted to schools.

”The young ones have lots to learn from you. Please make sure you influence their lives positively.

“Finally, I want to advise you to travel only when absolutely necessary in order to avert unpleasant consequences, “he said.

The governor also implored employers to treat corps members posted to them like their children, constructively correct them when they err and also commend them when they exhibit good conduct.

In his remarks, Mr Abel Odoba, the NYSC State Coordinator, appealed to corps employers to provide them with the basic needs such as accommodation and transportation allowance in lieu.

Odoba also implored corps members to add value to their certificate by embarking on the acquisition of more skills for self-development.

In Kogi, Gov. Ahmed Ododo promised to provide adequate security and improved welfare for corps members deployed to serve in the state.

Ododo gave the assurance at the official closing ceremony of NYSC 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp, Asaya in Kabba Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1,383 corps members participated in the NYSC 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 orientation course.

Represented by his Deputy, Elder Joel Salifu, the governor assured that the state government would continue to prioritise the security of lives and property of the corps members.

He added that their welfare would also be improved to make them comfortable while they serve their fatherland in Kogi State

Ododo urged the corps members to make judicious use of the training they had received during the orientation course to serve the nation and the people of Kogi.

The governor urged those in the medical profession to make indelible mark in the health sector especially in the area of care of patients with HIV/AIDS and other diseases.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Mofoluwaso Williams, said a total of 1,383 corps members comprising 712 males and 671 females were deployed to Kogi for their one-year mandatory national service.

According to her, within the three weeks allotted for the orientation course, the corps members were taken through well-structured programmes and trainings.

She, however, warned the corps members against truancy and acts that were capable of denting the image of the scheme and their families.

“You must obey the rules and regulations of the NYSC because erring corps members will be punished as spelt out in the NYSC Bye-laws.

“You are advised not to travel without discretion especially during this period of general insecurity in the nation.

“If you have genuine reason to travel you must obtain permission through the proper channel,” Williams advised

Also in Awka, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra appealed to corps members posted to the state to give their best in the development of the communities they are posted for their primary assignments.

Soludo, who was represented by Mr Patrick Aghamba, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment, made the appeal at the closing of the orientation course for the Batch A, Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, near Awka on Wednesday.

He said that corps members with degrees in ICT, especially areas of software engineering, should be systematically engaged in IT support, IT security, system analysis system design, networks and database administration as well as web and multimedia during their year.

“I wish to reiterate the determination of my administration to sustain the dream of making the state the Information and Communication Technology haven of the country.

“The programme, no doubt would have a tremendous impact on the youth as they would, no doubt, make them acquire digital skills, provide room for employable citizenry, reduce youth restiveness and promote peace, harmony and economic growth,” he said.

Soludo said his administration had also diversified from hydrocarbon (diesel) powered street lights to sustainable solar powered ones, adding that it was a significant step towards sustainability and renewable energy.

He said his government would continue to support the NYSC particularly during the orientation periods to encourage the operators of the scheme.

“We also want your support in creating a greener and more environmentally friendly state,” he said.

In her speech, Mrs Blessing Iruma coordinator of NYSC in Anambra said the period of camping was filled with exciting activities, all aimed at equipping the corps members with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive during their service year.

Iruma said the activities, to a large extent, expanded the Corps Members intelligence praying that the training would help them to navigate their way comfortably and efficiently throughout the service year.

Meanwhile, the NYSC Coordinator in Enugu State, Mrs Christiana Salmwang, has lauded the collaborative agencies that sponsored the 2024 Batch A Stream ‘1’ orientation course in the state.

Salmwang gave the commendation during the official closing ceremony of the three weeks Orientation Course for the 1,503 corps members registered at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Awgu, near Enugu, on Wednesday

Expressing her gratitude, the coordinator thanked the army, police, and lecturers, as well as corporate organisations that sponsored the orientation course.

She urged the corps members to integrate the knowledge they have acquired during the orientation course and put them into practice.

Salmwang called on the corps members to sustain the spirit of resilience, patriotism and hard work exhibited during the course of the orientation.

She emphasised the importance of identifying areas of need within host communities and encouraged the corps members to contribute by filling those needs, as it brings goodwill and honor.

The coordinator urged the corps members to continue with their Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) classes and to strictly adhere to all instructions from the NYSC orientation course.

The closing ceremony witnessed a colourful parade by the corps members as the course ended on a positive note.

Some Corps Members said that they had good experiences during the orientation course.

Mr Joe Uko said that the orientation course had exposed him to so many things that would help him succeed in life.

Miss Joy Christian thanked the Federal Government and the camp officials for putting the corps members through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship. (NAN)

By Olatunde Ajayi