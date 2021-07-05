Makinde names Ogunwuyi as Chief of Staff

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has appointed Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, as his Chief of Staff.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa on Monday in Ibadan.

Adisa said that the appointment was confirmed in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

He said that Ogunwuyi, prior to the new appointment, was the Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA).He was a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and also a member, House of Representatives; representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency.

The new CoS holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, on June 29, sacked all his commissioners, including his Chief of Staff Mr Bisi Ilaka.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...