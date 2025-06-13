Makinde, Namadi charge corps members to contribute to development of host communities

By Olatunde Ajayi/Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has advised corps members posted to the state to acquire some skills and build their capacity during the service year for self actualisation.

The gov

ernor stated this at the swearing in of corps members in the 2025 Batch A Stream II posted to the state at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Iseyin on Friday.

Represented by Mrs Kudirat Mustapha, the Director of Youth Development, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Makinde urged the corps members to actively participate in camp entrepreneurship training.

According to him, the training was deliberately designed to reduce the high number of unemployed graduates in Nigeria.

“As vibrant youths with potentials, I therefore charge you to avail yourselves of the opportunities provided during this orientation exercise.

“You are the future and hope of this nation, I admonish you to equip yourselves with the right values to ensure a greater future.

“Our administration will continue to assist the Scheme in the state by providing conducive environment for its operations, “he said.

In his remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Peters Kayode, charged the corps members to fully engage with their host communities, embrace the culture and customs, and make a meaningful impact in their places of primary assignments.

“Let your swearing-in today not just be a legal formality, but a personal commitment to serve with integrity, humility, and passion.

“Be shining ambassadors of your families, institutions, and the NYSC Scheme as you are stepping into a space where your contribution can shape lives and communities.

“Success of your service year depends not only on the structures we put in place but also on your mindset. Be proactive, resilient and innovative, “he said.

Kayode urged government agencies, traditional institutions, private partners, general public and other stakeholders to continue their invaluable support for the NYSC.

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, administered the Oath of Allegiance to 3,700 corps members.

Meanwhile, in Dutse, Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has assured corps members of adequate security and welfare during their one-year mandatory national service.

Namadi gave the assurance during th swearing-in of the 1,700 corps members in the 2025 Batch A ‘Stream II’ posted to the state at the Orientation camp in Dutse, on Friday.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Aminu Sulaiman, the governor said that the government was resolved to sustain a peaceful atmosphere to promote the growth of the state’s economy.

“I therefore, wish to assure you of your safety during the three weeks orientation exercise and the service year ahead,” he said.

The governor also urged the corps members to avail their host communities their knowledge and skills in solving some of the challenges faced by the inhabitants.

In his remarks, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Jidda Dawut, urged the corps members to be of good behavior during the orientation course and service year.

Dawut also urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme by avoiding all acts capable of tarnishing its image.

“There shall be zero tolerance to voice or act capable of causing distraction and disruption of a peaceful camp life and activities.

“Cutisim and anti-social behavior shall be immediately and vigorously sanctioned,” Dawut warned.

The coordinator commended the government and people of the state for their contributions to the scheme, and appreciated the Emir of Dutse, Hamim Nuhu-Sunusi, for being a good host at all times.

“Your presence in all our camp activities has been booster to all staff, including corps members,” the coordinator said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)