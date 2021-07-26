Makinde mourns Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland

July 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Seyi Makinde Oyo State has described the death the Sarkin Hausawa Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmed Zungeru, as a huge and personal to   and  the people the state.Makinde, in a statement issued by his Press , Mr Taiwo Adisa, in Ibadan on Monday, said the late Sarkin Hausawa would be sorely missed, asserting Zungeru had been like a father to since their paths crossed some years ago.The statement further quoted the as saying the late Sarkin was a detribalised Nigerian and an who believed in a united country.

He said: “I commiserate with the families the Sarkin Hausawa Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmed Dahiru Zungeru, over his demise.“I Alhaji Zungeru many years back and we struck and maintained a relationship has remained cordial. “I also interacted with in the course of my aspiration to govern Oyo State and he was quite supportive.“

He was a detribalised Nigerian who believed and worked for the unity and progress of Oyo State and Nigeria as a leader of his people.”Makinde further said that Zungeru’s death was a huge to Oyo State and a personal to , “as his wealth of experience and patriotic tendencies were always available to draw on”.He prayed that the Almighty God would grant his (Zungeru) immediate family and all the people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear this .The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,