Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mr Wasiu Gbadegesin, as a painful blow.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Makinde said that the late permanent secretary was a hardworking and efficient civil servant, who gave his best to the state.

He noted that the deceased’s wealth of experience and expertise would be sorely missed.

The governor commiserated with the family of the late Gbadegesin, the staff of the Ministry of Justice and the judiciary.

“The passage of the Solicitor-General of Oyo State and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Prince Wasiu Adetunji Gbadegesin is a great blow to the ministry, the state and the judiciary.

“It is my prayers that God will grant him Aljanah Firdaus and give his immediate family, the royal family of Oyo, civil servants and members of the judiciary family in the state the fortitude to bear this loss,’’ Makinde said. (NAN)

