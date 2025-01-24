Makinde loses brother

Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has lost his eldest brother, Sunday Makinde.

This is contained in a statement issued Friday morning in Ibadan by the Special Adviser

By David Adeoye

This is contained in a statement issued Friday morning in Ibadan by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The statement indicated that one of the deceased’s brothers, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, announced the demise of Sunday, who died in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased, aged 65, is survived by siblings, children and grandchildren. (NAN)