Makinde lays foundation of N1.5 billion Bodija Premium Estate

Earlier, the chairman, Housing Corporation of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal, hinted that when the project is fully developed in 18 months, it will be another day for the state to celebrate.

“This particular project is unique in all ramifications, as it is meant to provide for high-end users within Bodija Estate.

“It is not going to be a massive project, it is for high end users and that is why when we decided to go on partnership, we sourced for those people who have the capacity to bring about the kind of project that we envisioned within the Bodija Estate.

“We have 45 housing units to be developed by Project Scope and I understand that they will do this within the timeline specified, because the major constraint that developers of their kind often face is that of funding. But they have given us assurance that funding is not a problem. So, we can look up to the 18 months timeline for completion and delivery of the project.

“You will agree also that this is just high-end housing units, which is not for the masses because of the cost. This administration is taking care gradually to address mass production and delivery of housing units.

“Your Excellency Sir, we appreciate you indeed because you have given this kind of arrangement full support, the arrangement of PPP. There is no way by which we will begin to build one housing unit here and there and expect that we will bridge the gap of housing delivery in Oyo State; but this kind of arrangement has provided a big opportunity for people of Oyo State to access housing units in large numbers.”