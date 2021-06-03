Makinde inuagurates 65km Ibadan-Iseyin road, reiterates committment toward infastructure development

 Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, inaugurated the newly-reconstructed 65km Ibadan-Iseyin Road. Makinde, in his address at the inauguration ceremony, held at Moniya, in Akinyele Local Government Area, reiterated the commitment of his administration towards infrastructure development across the state.

The governor, who recalled that he promised the Oyo State people economic development and prosperity through his administration's road map to accelerate development, also said the inauguration of the 65km road project was another promise delivered. According to him, the road was awarded to Kopek Construction Company for reconstruction at a cost of N9.9 billion and was flagged off on Nov 5, 2019. He said that Kopek Construction Company had delivered a world class quality project, saying the contractor has also given a guaranty of 20 years for the road.

He said that government understood the economic significance of the road, "not only for individual residents but also for the ease of commerce and industry." "The Moniya-Ijaye – Iseyin Road is the major link between Ibadan and Oke-Ogun area, which is known as the food basket of the state." Makinde assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to embark on projects that would have positive impact on them. Dr Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, who witnessed the road inauguration, urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the Nigerian project, saying that Nigerians do not have any other country other than Nigeria. Ortom charged Nigerians to work together to surmount the myriad of challenges facing the nation.

He lauded Gov. Makinde for the various development projects in Oyo State and urged him to continue doing what would improve the living standard of the people and every resident of the state. In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure – Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, said the 65 km Ibadan – Iseyin Road project was awarded to Kopek Construction Company on Nov. 5, 2019, with a mandate to complete the project in 12 months excluding the COVID-19 period. Sangodoyin commended the governor for the timely release of funds that aided the completion of the project as planned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the road project is one of the activities to mark the second year anniversary of the Makinde’s administration.(NAN)

