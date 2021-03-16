Makinde inaugurates 11-man security taskforce in Oyo

Gov. Seyi of Oyo State on Monday inaugurated an 11-man state security taskforce, as part of measures to address the in the state.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports inauguration   held at the executive chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.


 , who is the Chairman of the taskforce stated that it a matter of emergency to address the various and ensure that government is always on top of security situations in the state.


Citing the recurring incidences of kidnappings, especially of school students in the north, posited state had to be on its toes  to all forms of criminalities.


He taskforce would regularly liaise with traditional rulers, stakeholders across all local government areas, political stakeholders, different ethnic nationalities to have requisite information on happenings around their  localities.


The governor therefore sought the cooperation and support of all and sundry to enable the state government have accurate security information on regular basis.


He added that the taskforce would meet on a weekly basis to achieve its set goals.


NAN reports that the taskforce is made up of the of Staff to the Governor – Bisi Ilaka; Commissioner Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters – Bayo Lawal; Commissioner Information, Culture and Tourism – Wasiu Olatunbosun.


Other members of the taskforce are: Commissioner and Economic Planning – Adeniyi Farinto and Commissioner Special Duties –  Funmilayo Orisadeyi and Special Adviser on Security –  Fatai Owoseni.


Also, Oyo Amotekun Director General –  Kunle Togun, Executive Assistant on security – Sunday Odukoya; and Director General, Operation Burst – Oladipo Ajibola, while the Director of Security, Office of Head of Service will serve as secretary. (NAN)

