Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, flagged off the construction of a fly-over bridge at General Gas, on Idi Ape-Akobo road, Ibadan.

Speaking during a brief ceremony held at IDC Primary School, Basorun, Makinde said that the flyover bridge, which that would gulp N1.05 billion, was vital to the socio-economic growth of the state.

He said that the construction of the project would curb the usual traffic gridlock in that axis.

Makinde disclosed that the 65-metre flyover bridge was contracted to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited for a completion period of six months, through alternative project funding approach.

The governor urged the people of IdiApe, Basorun and Akobo areas to monitor the progress of the construction work and report any observation about the performances of the contactor to government for necessary action.

He also stated that the contractor would single-handedly finance the project up till 20 per cent completion stage before government would start paying on installmental basis for one year.

The governor reiterated that his government would continue to embark on projects that would enhance the economic development of the state.

In his address of welcome, the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, said that the vision and commitment of the governor was responsible for the award of the project.

Sangodoyin assured that the project, when completed, would boost socio-economic activities in Ibadan and the state in general. (NAN)

