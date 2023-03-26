Makinde extends olive branch to co-contestants

By David Adeoye

Winner of the March 18 governorship election in Oyo State, Gov. Seyi Makinde on Saturday in Ibadan called on his co-contestants in the election to join hands with him to move Oyo State to greater heights.

“Electioneering campaign is behind us now and we are to battle the issue of governance now.

“This is our state and commonwealth and we must make sure we move our state forward,’’ Makinde said on a radio programme.

He described his electoral success as victory for the people of Oyo State and said he would be open to working with the ideas of his co-contestants wherever they were found to be superior to his.

According to him, everyone must now come together in the interest of Oyo State and that he will reach more people with infrastructural development.

He promised to continue to deliver quality projects that would touch all sectors of the state, stressing that he would continue to build on the solid foundation already laid in the last four years.

The governor added that he would also put the sticky points learnt during the campaigns into practice and continue to develop the state vigorously as he had done since 2019 when he took office.

Makinde appreciated all residents, including elder statesmen and women, businessmen, labour unions, market associations and religious bodies that stood by him before, during and after the election.

He equally noted that his administration would reach more areas with infrastructure and touch a wider population of Oyo State in his second term of office.

He maintained that the recruitment of teachers and other non-teaching staff, building of more education infrastructure would receive major priority in his second tenure.

Makinde added that the administration would reabsorb many of the workers that were sacked provided they were not linked to fraud.

The governor said contract for the rehabilitation of the Agbowo Shopping Complex, situated opposite the University of Ibadan main gate, would be re-awarded to a contractor with the right capacity soonest. (NAN)