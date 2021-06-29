Makinde dissolves Cabinet

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde Oyo State, on Tuesday,  announced the dissolution the state’s Executive Council.


Those affected Chief (CoS) and  17 Commissioners.


The Cabinet was constituted on August 14, 2019, following  Makinde’s historic victory the March 9,  2019, election.


The remaining Council members who were not affected the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head (HOS)  and the Director General Due Process office.


A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde announced the dissolution of the Executive Council after a meeting of the body on Tuesday, which lasted about five hours.


Governor Makinde, according to the statement, expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Oyo State to the Council members and wished them well their future endeavours.


The governor equally praised the dedication to duty and the commitment of the council members to the cause of taking Oyo State from to Prosperity.
The statement said: “His Excellency, the Governor of  Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council, effect from Tuesday, June 29, 2021.


“Governor Makinde, after a prolonged meeting of the Council, told members it was time to retool after two years.
“He therefore wished the -Commissioners the best their future endeavours.”

