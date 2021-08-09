Makinde commiserates with Ayefele, Fresh FM over GM’s death

Gov. Seyi Makinde of has expressed shock the death of Mr David Ajiboye, the General Manager, Fresh FM, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A statement issued on Monday, in Ibadan, by Mr Moses Alao, the Assistant (Print) to the governor made this known.

Makinde described the sudden demise of Ajiboye as a painful loss, saying he a vivacious and easy going man, “always full of life and ever so ready to advance the cause of the Fresh FM ”.

He prayed God to grant the chairman of the Fresh FM , Dr Yinka Ayefele, the Ajiboye family and the management of the FM the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor equally prayed for the repose of the soul of the renowned media and entertainment . (NAN) 

