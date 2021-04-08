Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday commended his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, for his support and intervention during the recent clash in Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Makinde gave the commendation in Itas/Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi state, while inaugurating the construction of a 24.5 Kilometre Itas-Gadau road project embarked upon by the state government.

Makinde said Mohammed’s words of encouragement during the crisis were part of what led to the relative peace presently enjoyed in the area.

“Governors from other states always wonder why I call you brother; I call you brother, because we are all one – East, West, North or South – we are all one.

“When something affects one, it affects the others.

“When I had challenges in Oyo state with clashes at Shasha market between the Yoruba and the Fulani communities out there, you showed me support; you called me and encouraged me.

“I’m glad to say today that we have absolute peace in that area now. It shows that you believe in the unity of our people.

“You showed, by words and deeds that you are for peace and unity of this country,” he said.

The Oyo state governor noted that the Itas-Gadau road, when completed, would improve access between Itas and Gadau communities, where the Bauchi State University was located.

According to him, the road will also open up the agricultural areas between the communities.

He observed that Mohammed had taken a bold step and, therefore, deserved to be commended for his resolve to construct the road.

Earlier, Mohammed, who appreciated Makinde for coming to commission the road, said the project was awarded to an indigenous company, Habib Engineering Limited, at the cost of N8.5 billion.

He added that 30 per cent of the contract sum had been paid.

“What you are doing in Oyo is what I’m copying here and that is why I brought you here for Nigerians to know that Nigeria is one indivisible country,” he said. (NAN)

