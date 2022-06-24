Makinde calls for enhanced tactical approach to tackle insecurity 

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has charged relevant stakeholders to employ more tactical approaches in combating insecurity.

Makinde gave the charge on Thursday, at an expanded Security Council meeting in Ibadan.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers, heads of security agencies in the state, the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Williams Adebowale, local government chairmen and vice-chairmen.

The governor said the meeting was called following recent security breaches in Owo, Ondo State, Kaduna, and other parts of the country.

He urged security agencies to improve their response time during emergencies and enhance cooperation and collaboration among themselves to ensure the safety of citizens.

Makinde also sought for the cooperation of all levels of government and traditional institutions for security agencies in the country.

According to him, such cooperation has helped to improve the security situation in Oyo State and made it to be relatively peaceful.

The governor called on the people of the state to be security-conscious, adding that security consciousness should be the business of everybody.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to sensitise their subjects and congregations on the need to alert security agents through the “615’’ security code during emergencies.

“Security is everyone’s business; we will have a safer and more secure environment if everyone plays his part,’’ he stressed.

Makinde reiterated that his administration was out to fight only criminals, saying “will not allow ethnic bigotry in the state.

“We are after the criminals. It is only when we allow them to thrive that they will be able to carry out their nefarious activities.’’

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, expressed confidence that the meeting would proffer solutions to security challenges in the state. (NAN)

