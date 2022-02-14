Makinde approves Balogun’s appointment as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland

February 14, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved appointment of Sen. Lekan Balogun as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

This is contained in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Monday in Ibadan.

According to statement, approval is sequel to recommendation by the Olubadan-in-Council and which was communicated to the governor.

governor said: “I am pleased to announce appointment of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

appointment is in line with Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration as well as unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of government and good people of Oyo State, I wish newly-confirmed Olubadan a successful reign, blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”

Similarly, governor has approved revocation of amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, which regulates the selection to the Olubadan of Ibadan chieftaincy stool.

statement indicated that Makinde made the revocation order on Feb.11, in line with the powers conferred on him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

It also indicated that the order was owing to the judgments of Oyo State High Court on Feb. 1 and Feb. 10 as well as Sections 7, 20, 26 and 30 of the Law of Oyo State, 2000.

“The four separate laws/White Papers approved for revocation were made public by the immediate past administration between 2017 and 2018,” the statement said.

It listed the laws/white papers to include: the amended declaration regulating the selection to the Olubadan chieftaincy stool, published in August 2017 and the implementation of the White Paper on review of the existing Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

Others are: the other chieftaincies in Ibadan, published in August 2017; the approval of appointment of beaded crowns for the Olubadan-in-Council, published in March 2018 and the appointment of beaded crowns and coronet- wearing obas, published in March 2018. (NAN)

Tags: ,