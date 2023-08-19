Makinde approves Aug. 20 every year as Isese Day

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved Aug. 20 of every year as “Isese Day” in the state, an official said on Friday in Ibadan.

Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG), disclosed in a statement that Makinde also declared this Monday as the maiden public holiday to commemorate the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Isese” is being used to denote different kinds of festivals held by adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion or culture.

“The approval is an indication that Gov. Makinde is committed to inclusivity and respect for all religious practices in the state,” the SSG said.

He said the governor urged traditional religion worshippers in the state to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the state and Nigeria in general.(NAN)

