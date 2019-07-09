Makinde appoints Vanguard Editor as Special Adviser on Media

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mr Jide Ajani, the immediate past Sunday Editor of Vanguard newspaper, as his Special Adviser on Media.

A statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

Ajani, a graduate of Mass Communication from Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, also holds a Masters’ degree in Communication Studies from the University of Leicester, England.

He was appointed Editor, Sunday Vanguard, in December 2011 having served as Politics Editor of the Vanguard between January 2000 and November 2008.

Ajani was subsequently named Deputy Sunday Editor in November 2008 and remained in that post till December 2010 when he was named Editor, Northern Operations, in January 2011.

In June 2011, he was re-appointed Deputy Editor, Sunday Vanguard, and emerged Editor Sunday in December of the same year.

”Before rising to the position of Editor, Sunday Vanguard, he had worked at the defunct Reflections Magazine between 1987 and 1988 as well as The Sunday Magazine, TSM, where he was a Staff Writer between October 1991 and December 1992, ” the statement said. (NAN)

