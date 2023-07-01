Makinde appoints Operation Burst DG, 11 other aides 

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Seyi Makinde, on Friday, approved the appointment of Col. Oladipo James Ajibola as the Director-General, Operation Burst.

According to a statement signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, his Chief Press secretary, the governor also approved the appointments of Mrs Bosede Sodiq as Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Media), Mr. Kehinde Oluwaseyi Ogunsanya as Senior Special Assistant (Economic Planning) and Mr. Moshope Adebayo Akande as Senior Special Assistant (Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Governor Makinde, according to a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, also approved the following appointments: Mr. Albert Adebowale Ogunyemi: Special Assistant (Photographer) to the Governor; Mr. Otuowho Jesse Onoriode: Special Assistant (Photographer 2) to the Governor; Mr. Oyebode Babatunde: Special Assistant (Transport) to the Governor and Mr. Adeyanju Daniel Akinloye: Special Assistant (Transport 2) to the Governor

Others are: Mr. Moses Adebayo Alao: Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor; Mr. Fisayo Daramola: Special Assistant (Digital Media) to the Governor; Mr. Ogunbowale Oladayo Olajuwon: Special Assistant (Communication) to the Governor and Mr. Ademola Aderinto: Special Assistant (Environment) to the Governor

The appointments are with immediate effect, the statement said.

The governor, while congratulating the new appointees, asked them to see their appointment as a further call to service and urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

