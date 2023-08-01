Makinde appoints new Amotekun chairman, reappoints Board members

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appointed a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Sikiru Kayode Akande (rtd), as the new chairman of the Board of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

This was as the governor reappointed all other members of the security outfit’s Board, with Mrs. I.E. Akibode, a Civil Servant, to serve as Secretary of the Board.

The governor, according to a letter by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, charged the new chairman and the Board members to see their appointments as a call to greater service.

The duo of the Special Adviser on Security to the governor, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd) and Executive Assistant on Security to the governor, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd), are statutory members of the Board.

The members of the Board are as follows;

AIG Sikiru Kayode Akande- Chairman

Col. Bisiriyu Olayinka Olayanju- Member

Mrs. I.E. Akibode- Secretary

CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd) – Member

Mrs. Hamzat Khadijat Ronke – Member

CP Samson Ogunlowo (rtd) – Member

Commissioner of Police – Member

HRM (Oba) Sunday Oladapo Oyediran – Member

CDRE. R.A. Babalola (rtd) – Member

State Commandant – Member

CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd)- Member

Rep. Armed Forces of Nigeria – Member.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

